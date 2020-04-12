|
Maude M. Smith 1940 - 2020
MIDDLEVILLE - Maude M. Smith, 79, of Herkimer Street, died on April 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, following an extended illness.
Born on June 24, 1940 in McGraw, NY, Maude was a daughter of the late Norman and Marie (Nightingale) Smith. On October 14, 1972, she was united in marriage with Jack A. Smith at the Newport United Methodist Church. In her early years, she worked at both the former Allegro Shoe and Duofold plants. For well over 30 years, she cared for area children in her home and was affectionately known as the "Middleville Babysitter.".
Maude and Jack enjoyed summers at their camp on Lake Ontario where she was fond of fishing. Maude also liked playing cards and games. Mrs. Smith was of the Methodist faith and had attended the Middleville United Methodist Church in earlier years.
Survivors besides her husband of 47 years, Jack; include two brothers, Don (Cindy) Prentice, of Vernon and Robert (Doris) Prentice, of McDonough; two grandchildren, April Frye and Zachary Marble; two great-grandchildren, Kendra and Bentley; several nieces, nephews and in-laws; and special friends and caregivers, Denise and Clint Daley. In addition to her parents, Maude was predeceased by her only son, Kenneth Marble; and by siblings, Larry Hunter, Carl Smith, Patricia Barrows, Louise Parkers and Betty.
A private funeral service will be held at Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport with interment to follow in Middleville Rural Cemetery. As public services are not allowed at this time, please feel free to share an online condolence with Maude's family at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Memorials may be made to KVAC, P. O. Box 282, Poland, NY 13431.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020