Melvin (Mel) George Darling 1943 - 2019
ILION - Melvin (Mel) George Darling, 76, of Ilion, New York, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.
Mel was born on February 23, 1943, in Ilion and was the son of the late George and Dorothy (Slade) Darling. He was a 1960 graduate of Ilion High School and following high school, he served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1966. Mel was married to Janet Price Darling, in Ilion, on August 21, 1965 in the Ilion Methodist Church. He worked, for many years, as an electronics technician for Martin Lockheed in Utica.
Mel is survived by his son, Scott Darling, of North Carolina; his daughter, Renee' Darling Lisowski and her husband, Todd, of MA; his grandchildren, Erica Darling Solesby, Aelan Lisowski and Sawyer Lisowski; great-grandchildren, Ryker and Xander Solesby; his brothers and sisters, Dick Darling and his wife, Diana, Dawn Wilson, Gary Darling and his wife, Lareeta and Cheryl Hennessey; his in-laws, Steve and Cathy Price, Tom and Carol Price and Eileen Price; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mel also leaves his faithful companion, Lacey.
Mel was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Carl; brothers-in-law, Gary Price and Richard Wilson; his sister-in-law, Dawn Ludwig; and father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Jane Price.
Mel was a devoted family man. He often traveled to his family's homes to do a remodeling project and was especially proud of the home he and his wife renovated. He was quite a handyman and could fix just about anything. Mel was a patient, quiet, kind and gentle man who will be deeply missed.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassion. Many thanks to Steve Price and his wife, Cathy, who took such good care of Mel through his time at home before passing. Also, a huge thank you to Mel's doctors for their care.
In keeping with Mel's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held, early summer, at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are being made by Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego Street, Ilion, New York 13357.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019