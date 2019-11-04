|
|
Merton E. Newman (Mr. Big) 1923 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
ILION – Mert Newman, age 95, formerly of Crescent St., Ilion, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community, Utica, with his family by his side.
He was born on December 26, 1923, in Callicoon, NY, to Henry and Lillian (Oestrich) Newman. On May 12, 1945, he married Shirley Fisk.
Mert had a love of cars, planes, cards and family. He had a wonderful work ethic having owned Midtown Pontiac (Midtown Wings 'n Wheels) until the age of 91. An accomplished pilot, he belonged to the AOPA-Pilot's Association, the Ilion Elks and Kiwanis. He was an amazing man who touched so many peoples' lives and was a role model for many. Merton's charisma lit up the room!
Merton's loving family includes: his daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Marc Rosenberg and Susan and Phil Kane, all of Herkimer; his sons and daughters-in-law, Bradley and Donna Newman and Craig and Tryce Newman, all of Herkimer; his grandchildren, David Rosenberg, Rebecca Beley, Matthew Kane, Kristen Manchester, Ryan and Nicole Newman and Alyce and Derek Newman; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Rosenberg, Ari Rosenberg, Katie and Abbie Kane and Paul and Connor Manchester; his sister, Kathleen Knapp, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; his brother, Donald Newman; and his sister, Hilda Stalker.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. A Celebration of Mert's Life Service will be held immediately following visitation, at 5:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
The Ilion Elks Lodge Service will be held on Wednesday, at 5:15 p.m., at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff on the Brooklyn Wing, at the Masonic Care Community, Utica, for their excellent care and kindness.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Mert "Mr. Big", or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Care Community (Brooklyn Wing), 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
The Newman family entrusted Mert's service arrangements and supervision to their longtime family friend, Don Applegate, Funeral Director.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019