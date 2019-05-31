|
|
Michael D. Powell, Jr. 1989 - 2019
CLINTON, NY - Michael D. Powell, Jr., 29, of Clinton, passed away, untimely, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 22, 1989, in Vineland, New Jersey, the son of Michelle Marvian and Michael D. Powell, Sr.
Michael was following his passion and dreams for art while working as a tattoo artist at Tattoo U Studio in Utica, NY. He also had a passion for skateboarding and trick bike riding and anything outdoors. As a young kid, Michael always had an inquisitive mind to where he liked to take things apart and put them back together. Whether it was something he was fixing or just something he wanted to tinker with. His true "love" was his daughter Abby.
Michael, Jr. is survived by his father, Michael Powell, Sr.; his wife, Alechia; brother, Dakoda Powell, all of Providence, NC; sister, Alexis Powell; nephew, Marcelino "Chello" Chavez, IV; niece, Novaia Chavez, all of Dolgeville, NY; paternal grandparents, Russell and Donna Powell, of Millsboro, DE; his mother, Michelle Marvian and her husband, Timothy; sisters, Dina Hickman, Elizabeth and Theresa Marvian; brothers, John, Daniel and Joseph Marvian, all of Townsend, DE; maternal grandmother, Ceclia Shevlin her spouse Joseph. Michael was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Terrance Vogel, Sr. He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins in many states.
He is also survived by his daughter, Abigail Jane Powell and her mother, Charisma Powers. Abby was the light and love of his life. She will always be her daddy's little girl.
"Abigail and I will always love you. You were an amazing father and my best friend. Thank you for the best two years of my life. I will always see you through our daughter's eyes." Love, Charisma and Abby
Michael's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, Little Falls.
