Michael Fifield 1963 - 2019
UTICA - Michael Fifield, 55, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, a result of a motorcycle accident.
Mike was born in Herkimer on December 7, 1963, the son of William and Jeanne (Loftis) Fifield and was educated in St. Francis De Sales and Herkimer High School. After graduation, he attended SUNY Morrisville and received a BS Degree from Brockport, an MS from Syracuse University and an MBA from RPI.
Mike's last position was as an Environmental Engineer with Twin Rivers, Little Falls. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with metal, shooting sports, golf, vintage snowmobiles and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the Clinton Fish and Game Club and the Vernon National Shooting Club.
Mike is survived by his parents, William and Julia Fifield, of Herkimer and Jeanne and John Farnsworth, of Frankfort; his aunts and uncles, Sandy and Jim Russell, of Frankfort, Bob and Lisa Loftis, of MN and Pat and Tom Chappon, of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by his former wife, Jackleen Fifield, of Ilion; and a special friend, Joey Ingerham, of FL; a special cousin, Emmeline DeCristo Smith; and several additional cousins. Mike was predeceased by his infant son, Steven Patrick Fifield; and his brother, Scott Patrick; as well as his grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Francis DeSales Church, Herkimer, with Rev. Mark Cunningham officiating; interment will follow in Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St. Ilion.
Friends are asked to consider memorials to the Herkimer County Human Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY. 13407.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019