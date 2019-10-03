|
|
Michael Herringshaw 1968 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Michael Herringshaw, 51, of Paradise Road, (Town of Danube), Little Falls, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his residence with his loving family at his side.
He was born on January 19, 1968, in Little Falls, the son of Frederick P. and Marylee (Phillips) Herringshaw and attended Little Falls High School.
Michael was a well-known area truck-pulling competitor. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Pro Puller League, Ft. Plain Am-Vets, Post #2000, the Owls Club, Danube and the Shu Maker Hill Climbers Snowmobile Club. At one time Michael, was employed by the Madison Silo Co., Oriskany, but his love for the family farm drew him back home where he and his family operated the Friendly Acres Farm, on Paradise Road, Town of Danube.
He is survived by his parents, Frederick and Marylee Herringshaw; his paternal grandmother, Katherine Herringshaw, Herkimer; his fiancé, Christine Castellano, who has been the love of his life for the past 18 years; his son, Jonathan M. Herringshaw and his wife, Meghan, Little Falls; his daughters, Anna M. Herringshaw and Carlee Sullivan, both of Fort Plain; his stepchildren, Tom Castellano and his wife, Nicole, Patrick Castellano, Randy Moltrup and Natalie Richardson; his brother, Frank Herringshaw and his wife, Mary Lou, Little Falls; his sister, Tammy Senft and her husband, Brian, Little Falls; his grandchildren, Avery H. Herringshaw and Jordan Williams; and several aunts uncles, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY with Carolyn Fletcher, Funeral Celebrant, officiating. Interment will take place in the Ostrander Cemetery, Town of Danube.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. and to attend the funeral services to follow.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Michael be considered to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrances at www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019