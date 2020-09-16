1/
Michael J. Nelson
Michael J. Nelson 1959 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Michael John Nelson, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, in his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born on November 23, 1959, in Utica, son of the late Robert and Evelyn Laymon Nelson. Michael was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School.
On October 4, 1980, he was united in marriage to the former Marsha Halkowich in St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs. The made their home in Utica before moving to Richfield Springs in 1992. Michael had a roofing and siding business before he went to work as a Corrections Officer Marcy Correctional Facility. He retired in December of 1998.
Mr. Nelson had a true belief in God and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs.
He had a strong sense of community being a member and past president of the Richfield Springs Lions Club, a member of the Hugick, Purcell and Shepardson Sons of the American Legion Post #666 Richfield Springs, the Richfield Springs Sportsman Club and the Canadrago Snow Toppers.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and snow mobiling. To all who knew Mike, they will never forget a kind, caring and helpful man. Always ready to lend a hand while looking for nothing in return. He will be sadly missed.
Surviving besides his devoted wife of 39 years, Marsha, is a son, Matthew Nelson, of Richfield Springs; his grandson, Matthew Nelson; brother and sister-in-law, Leslie and Marge Miller, of Richfield Springs; two nieces, Rachel Munyan and Jenna Miller; sisters-in-law, Deedee O'Donnal, of FL and Lenore Halkowich, of VA; mother-in-law, Anna Halkowich, of Richfield Springs; and special cousins, John and Linda Misencik, of Richfield Springs.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Wasil Halkowich.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Nelson will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs. The Reverend Steven Scarcia will officiate. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the American Heart Association. Envelopes will be available at the church service.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Kidney Dialysis Unit, Little Falls, for the care and compassion shown to Mr. Nelson.
Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.

Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
