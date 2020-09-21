Michael Joseph Lamanna 1959 - 2020

SAN ANTONIO - Michael Joseph Lamanna, 61, of 118 Millwood Lane, San Antonio, TX, passed Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Michael was born, June 5, 1959, in Herkimer, NY, the son of Joseph and Kathleen Patrick Lamanna. He was a graduate of the 1978 Class of Mohawk High School. On January 29, 2013, he married Blythe Chnorsby in Texas. Michael owned Lamanna Son's Construction, San Antonio.

He is survived by his wife, Blythe; a son, Joseph and his companion, DeShan, of San Antonio; daughter, Jasmin Lamanna, of USN Virginia Beach; his stepsons, Jason and Joshua Bell, both of San Antonio; his stepdaughter, Autumn Pannkuk and her companion, Blake; along with his beloved grandson, Blake Kramer, all of Edgewater, MD; his mother-in-law, Sherry and Lynn Fisher; sister-in-law, Hayley and David Weiss; and brother-in-law, John Chnorsby, all of Maryland; his mother, Kathleen Lamanna, of Constableville; sisters, Karin and Emmett Fox, of Herkimer, Patti and Bill Eberlein, of Mohawk and Susan Bloemhard, of Virginia; and brother, Bill and Beth Lamanna, of Constableville; along with many nieces, nephews and very special friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Joseph.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at a future date at the Mohawk Cemetery, Vickerman Hill, Mohawk.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors and nurses at the Northeast Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, for the care and compassion shown toward Michael.



