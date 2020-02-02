|
Michael Lyga 1974 - 2020
NEWPORT - Michael Lyga, age 45, passed away after an extended illness, on Thursday morning, January 30, 2020, in his home. He had the comfort of his loving family at his side.
He was born on April 25, 1974, beloved son of George Sr. and Elaine Riesel Lyga. A lifelong area resident, he was educated in Saint Francis deSales Regional School and graduated from West Canada Valley High School. On February 14, 1998, he was united in marriage to the former Valerie Longway in the Middleville United Methodist Church. They made their home in Newport since 2004, coming from the Town of Herkimer. Michael was employed as a machinist for the Riverhawk Corporation in Clinton. He retired in 2019 after 18 years of dedicated service. Michael will always be remembered as a caring, considerate, upbeat, comical and hardworking man. Any conversation with him was straight and to the point, yet you always felt his warmth and friendship whenever you were with him. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family.
Surviving him are his devoted wife of 21 years, Valerie; a son, Nathan Lyga; two daughters, Kelsey and Alissa Lyga, all of Newport; his parents, George, Sr. and Elaine Lyga, of Herkimer; two brothers, George Lyga and his wife, Kim, of New Hartford, Jeff Lyga and his wife, Jami, of East Herkimer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Lyga.
Calling hours for Mr. Lyga will be on Tuesday, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m., in Saint Francis deSales Church with the Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor officiating. Interment will take place later this spring in Middleville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the .
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020