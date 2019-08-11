|
|
Michael "Mike" Wildey 1993 - 2019
Long Time Burlington Flats Resident
ILION - Michael "Mike" W. Wildey, age 26, of E. North St., Ilion, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, due to complications of blood clots in his heart and lungs.
He was born on March 17, 1993, in Little Falls, NY. Mike attended Edmeston Central School. He enjoyed being around family and friends and listening to music. Mike liked being outdoors.
Surviving family members include his mother, Darlene Williams and her husband, Allen R. Williams, of Ilion; his sister, Tammy Meyers and her husband, Patrick, of Ilion; his brothers, Allen L. Williams and Fred Wildey; several nieces and nephews; his daughter, Auria; several cousins, aunts and uncles; and many friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Fred.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location at 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion, NY (Old Main St. between Ilion and Frankfort). A Celebration of Mike's life will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Mike, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
Mike's service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to Don Applegate, Funeral Director.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019