Michele "Micki" Kim Winslow 1959 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Michele "Micki" Kim Winslow, age 60, passed away on a beautiful fall day at home with her loving family by her side.
Michele was born on November 25, 1959, in Cooperstown, daughter of Grant M. and Joan M. Sullivan Seamon. A lifelong Richfield Springs resident, she graduated from Richfield Springs High School with the Class of 1977. On November 4, 1978, she was united in marriage to Larry E. Winslow in the Richfield Springs Bible Church. For 35 years she worked as Office Manager for the Winslow & Son LLC building construction business. Michele had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Richfield Christian Women's Club. She, at one time, was a member of the Town of Columbia Zoning Board.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed cooking, crafts and working in her flower garden. But most of all she loved life, her dear friends and family, especially her cherished grandchildren, her wind chimes, humming birds, her gardens and flowers. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 42 years, Larry; her parents, Grant M. Seamon and Joan M. Seamon, of both of Richfield Springs; her children, Michael L. Winslow, Ella L. Venette and her husband, Vic, Jr., all of Richfield Springs, Timothy A. Winslow and his wife, Cassidy, of Mohawk, Joni M. LaBarge and her husband, Jeromie, of Mohawk; three sisters, Deborah Bartlett and her husband, Dave, of Mohawk, Jodi Phillips and her husband, Les "Bucky", of Ilion, Tami Kucerak and her husband, Mike, of Herkimer; eight grandchildren, Rachel Winslow, Megan Winslow, Katie Winslow, Raphael Cooler, JJ LaBarge, Ethan LaBarge, Ryon Winslow and Gracey Winslow; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Seamon, in 1980.
Calling hours for Michele will take place on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Richfield Springs Bible Church. A funeral service will be on the following morning (Friday) in the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Kinney officiating. Interment will be in The Dutch Reformed Cemetery, town of Columbia.
Michele's family wishes to express a special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care, New Hartford and the many family and friends that visited and helped in her last weeks.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider a memorial to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, American Cancer Society
, 110 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 or The Leiomyosarcoma Direct Research Foundation, PO Box 52697, Tulsa, OK 74152-2697,www.lmsdr.org
.