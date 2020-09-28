1/1
Michele Kim "Micki" Winslow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele "Micki" Kim Winslow 1959 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Michele "Micki" Kim Winslow, age 60, passed away on a beautiful fall day at home with her loving family by her side.
Michele was born on November 25, 1959, in Cooperstown, daughter of Grant M. and Joan M. Sullivan Seamon. A lifelong Richfield Springs resident, she graduated from Richfield Springs High School with the Class of 1977. On November 4, 1978, she was united in marriage to Larry E. Winslow in the Richfield Springs Bible Church. For 35 years she worked as Office Manager for the Winslow & Son LLC building construction business. Michele had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Richfield Christian Women's Club. She, at one time, was a member of the Town of Columbia Zoning Board.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed cooking, crafts and working in her flower garden. But most of all she loved life, her dear friends and family, especially her cherished grandchildren, her wind chimes, humming birds, her gardens and flowers. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 42 years, Larry; her parents, Grant M. Seamon and Joan M. Seamon, of both of Richfield Springs; her children, Michael L. Winslow, Ella L. Venette and her husband, Vic, Jr., all of Richfield Springs, Timothy A. Winslow and his wife, Cassidy, of Mohawk, Joni M. LaBarge and her husband, Jeromie, of Mohawk; three sisters, Deborah Bartlett and her husband, Dave, of Mohawk, Jodi Phillips and her husband, Les "Bucky", of Ilion, Tami Kucerak and her husband, Mike, of Herkimer; eight grandchildren, Rachel Winslow, Megan Winslow, Katie Winslow, Raphael Cooler, JJ LaBarge, Ethan LaBarge, Ryon Winslow and Gracey Winslow; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Seamon, in 1980.
Calling hours for Michele will take place on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Richfield Springs Bible Church. A funeral service will be on the following morning (Friday) in the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Kinney officiating. Interment will be in The Dutch Reformed Cemetery, town of Columbia.
Michele's family wishes to express a special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care, New Hartford and the many family and friends that visited and helped in her last weeks.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider a memorial to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 or The Leiomyosarcoma Direct Research Foundation, PO Box 52697, Tulsa, OK 74152-2697,
www.lmsdr.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home
40 W James St
Richfield Springs, NY 13439
(315) 858-1810
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved