Mildred I. Merrick 1930 - 2019
VANHORNESVILLE, NY - Mildred I. Merrick, age 88, of VanHornesville and formerly of Carmel, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, in FoltsBrook Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Herkimer.
She was born on June 25, 1930 in Wiccoppe, NY, daughter of the late William E. and Mary R. Lougheed Irwin. Mildred was raised in Carmel and graduated from Carmel High School with the Class of 1948. On November 4, 1956, she was united in marriage to Lee R. Merrick in Ludingtonville. For eighteen years, Mrs. Merrick worked as Administrative Secretary for the Putnam National Bank, as well helping her husband with the family dairy farm. They sold the farm in 1986 moving to Fonda and later to VanHornesville. For 25 years, Mildred was the Administrative Secretary at the Owen D. Young Central School in VanHornesville retiring in 2009. Mrs. Merrick also served as School Tax Collector for the town of Stark. For many years she was a member of the Springfield Senior Citizens Group. In her leisure time, she enjoyed gardening and knitting. To those who knew her, they will always remember a loving, caring and helpful lady who enjoyed her many friends and family. She will be truly missed.
Surviving besides her devoted husband of 62 years, Lee, is one son, Brian R. Merrick, of VanHornesville; five nieces, Kathryn Martinez, Patricia Buechel, Karen Buechel, Kathy Buechel and Melissa Walden; and several cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William J. and George J. Irwin; and two sisters, Mary R. Hunt and Lillian I. Buechel.
Calling hours will be on Saturday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Eugene Kipper will officiate. Interment will be, later, in the Maple Avenue Cemetery, Patterson NY.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019