Mildred "Millie" Miller 1936 - 2020

CLOQUET, MN - Mildred "Millie" Miller, 83, of Cloquet, MN, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 26, 2020.

She was born on April 28, 1936, in Johnstown, NY, to George and Mildred (Flanders) Gardiner. Millie lived in Upstate New York and worked for Daniel Green Shoe Company for 26 years. She loved reading, especially her Bible, going for walks, putting together jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Dean Mosher and Jess Miller; four brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by one sister, Emma Jean Baulch, Stratford, NY; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Jean Mosher, Rome, NY and Derrick and Holly Mosher, Booneville, NY; one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Ted Youker, Cloquet, MN; ten grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.

A Burial Service will be held privately at the Mallet Cemetery, Stratford, NY.



