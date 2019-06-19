Mildred "Millie" Sokol 1935 - 2019

HERKIMER – Mildred "Millie" Sokol, 83, of Lansing Street, Herkimer, passed away, peacefully with family at her side in Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown, on June 18, 2019.

Millie was born on December 1, 1935, in Herkimer, a daughter of the late Panko Sokol and Eva (Fesh) Sokol. She was a graduate of Herkimer High School. Millie enjoyed her 48 year career with the United States Railroad in Utica, New York, Detroit, Michigan, Syracuse, New York and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, retiring from Amtrak in 2001.

She was a faithful member of Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Herkimer, a past member of the "R" Club and excelled at the sport of bowling.

Millie leaves behind her beloved sisters, Nellie Hrynda, of Ellenville, NY and Helen and Christine Sokol, of Herkimer; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Panko and Eva Sokol; brothers, Michael, Peter and Panko, Jr.; and sisters, Mary Lepkowski, Rose Sokol and Ann Danielak.

Millie will be dearly missed and remembered by her family and friends, as she always showed compassion and contributed with working hands toward her family and community.

Relatives are friends are invited to pay their respects at Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 N. Washington Street, Herkimer, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with Panahida Service at 8 p.m. Millie's funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with prayer at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, continuing at Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church at 12 Noon, with Father Thaddeus Franta, officiating. We will then transfer to Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery, Herkimer, where Millie will be laid to rest.

The Sokol family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the caring staffs at Little Falls Hospital and the ICU staff at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

If anyone wishes to donate in memory of Mildred Sokol, please consider a .

Millie's family is being served by Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea, and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors (315) 866-1011.

To add to her online memorial, please visit our website at www.eneafamily.com. Published in Times Telegram from June 19 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary