Mildred Volo Obituary
Mildred Volo 1922 - 2019
ILION - Mrs. Mildred Volo, age 97, a longtime resident of Ilion, New York, passed away, peacefully with her family at her side, on Friday evening, August 9, 2019, in Valley Health Services, Herkimer, New York.
She was born on July 20, 1922, in Russelton, Pennsylvania, a daughter to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Mecka) Valenta. She was a graduate of Owen D. Young Central School, in Van Hornesville, Class of 1941. Her marriage to Natale "Nate" Volo took place on July 9, 1942, in Van Hornesville, a union of nearly 47 years until the passing of Mr. Volo on January 31, 1989. She worked at MDS in East Herkimer and loved to look at and appreciate photos, old and new.
She is survived by her children: daughters, Florence Disotelle, of Ilion, Elaine LaPietra and her husband, Jim, of Mystic, Connecticut, Patricia Volo, of Sacramento, California, Brian Volo, of Ilion and Bill Volo, of Middleville; four grandchildren, Shelly Disotelle, Michael Disotelle, Mark LaPietra and Brian LaPietra; and several nieces and nephews.
Millie was predeceased by her sisters, Olga Paro and a young sister, Anna; a brother, John Valenta; and a son-in- law, Gordon Disotelle.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, New York, where a traditional graveside service will be held, officiated by Deacon James Bower. There are no calling hours.
The family has planned all arrangements with the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, in Ilion, New York (Town of Frankfort), with Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 894-8000.
An online memorial page to honor Millie has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
