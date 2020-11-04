Nadine L. Spencer 1936 - 2020
SALISBURY CENTER, NY - Nadine L. Spencer, 83, of Salisbury Center, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
She was born on December 5, 1936, at the Lyon Family homestead on Main Street in Dolgeville, NY and was the daughter of the late George and Grace (Cramer) Lyon. Nadine was educated at Dolgeville Central School and graduated with the Class of 1954.
On September 8, 1963, Nadine was united in marriage to Allen L. Spencer at the Dolgeville United Methodist Church. The couple shared 44 years of marriage together with a very special bond, until Mr. Spencer passed away on October 3, 2007.
In her younger years, Nadine enjoyed working on her family farm called Lyon's Dairy on Lyon Road, just outside of Dolgeville; later on, she was the Court Clerk for her father, George, when he was the Town of Manheim Justice, as well as working at Lyndon Lyon Greenhouses, Dolgeville. In later years, Nadine was employed by Dolgeville Central School in the cafeteria until her retirement.
Nadine was of the Methodist faith and parishioner of the Dolgeville United Methodist Church, as well as a longtime member of the Auskerada Maques Rock City Chapter # 308, Order of the Eastern Star, where she was Past Matron. She enjoyed working outside and gardening with her husband, doing puzzles, reading, cooking and baking which included blueberry pies from her own homegrown blueberries, applesauce from her own apples and rhubarb bread from her own rhubarb. She loved watching baseball and was an enthusiastic Boston Red Sox fan. Nadine enjoyed her family property by watching birds, deer and turkey often. Lastly, she enjoyed her collection of snow people in which her home was beautifully decorated with all year round.
Nadine cherished her large family and enjoyed the family gatherings where she was always one of the first to arrive with several home cooked dishes and one of the last ones to leave after everything was cleaned up. Her most precious time was spent in the company of her loving husband, children and grandchildren. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Nadine will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her two beloved daughters, Allena S. Rozman and her husband, Robert, of Colleyville, TX and Sandra L. Sierra and her husband, Louis, of Canajoharie, NY; four special grandchildren, Rebecca Rozman, of TX, Jenna Sierra, of NJ, Robert Rozman, of TX and Connor Sierra, of Canajoharie, NY; five brothers, Bruce Lyon, of Dolgeville, NY, Marsden Lyon and his wife, Carol, of Whitesboro, NY, Duane Lyon and his wife, Donna, of GA, Daryl Lyon and his wife, Julia, of Dolgeville, NY and George and his wife, Char, of Sauquoit, NY; three sisters, Grace Anna Eggleston, of Dolgeville, NY, Irene Diedrick, of SC and very special sister, Noreen Crane, who was always there for her, and her husband, Jim, of Dolgeville, NY; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Lyon, of the Masonic Care Community, Utica, NY and Donna Lyon, of Dolgeville, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a special lifelong best friend, Sandy Baum Jones, of RI, for whom Nadine looked forward to her phone calls and visiting with her at camp; her cats, Allie and Pence; and many friends.
Nadine was predeceased by her siblings, Shirley Williams, Craig Lyon, Merwin Lyon, Arlene Stacy and Waldo Lyon; a special brother-in-law, Ralph Williams; a special nephew, Terry Williams; as well as several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The lives of Allen and Nadine Spencer will be celebrated together with calling hours which will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. also at the funeral home.
The family is being cared for by Roberts Funeral Home in conjunction with Miller-Plonka Funeral Home.
All are welcome to attend calling hours and funeral service and we ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing procedures.
The Spencer family would like to thank Nadine's caregivers, Tina Lynch and Paula Eggleston, for all of their help, care and compassion shown to Nadine and who were able to keep Nadine living in her home until she passed.
Please consider memorial contributions for the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Highway 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407.
To leave a message of sympathy for the family of Nadine L. Spencer, please visit www.robertsfuneralcare.com
or www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com
and sign the guest book.