Nancy Ann Johnston 1936 - 2020
ILION - Nancy Ann Johnston, 83, of Ilion, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with her family by her side.
Nancy was born in Ilion on December 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ethel (Stacks) Tetlock. She was a graduate of Ilion Schools and BOCES LPN program. She worked for 30 years at the Masonic Care Community, a job she truly loved. Nancy was a member of the OES and was a cub scout den mother and was active in the PTA, when her children were younger. She was an avid reader who loved classic movies and taking long drives. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Nancy is survived by her four children, Robert Berger and his wife, Sharon, of Ilion, Chris Berger and his wife, Linda, of Ilion, Tim Berger and his wife, Kathy, of Rexford and Michelle Cook, who was Nancy's caregiver; sister, Linda Stasco, of Midlothian, VA; six grandchildren, Jason and his wife, Courtney Berger, Kathy and her husband, Travis McClure, Nicholas Cook and his girlfriend, Cerina Spofford, Emily Cook and Lucas Cook and Kara Berger; two great-grandchildren, Kailee and Archer Berger; and nieces, Pam and her husband, Paul White and Patty Stasco and her husband, Greg Gieryic. She also leaves her four beloved K-9 friends.
In keeping with Nancy's wishes there are no public services. She will be laid to rest in the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion. Friends and family are asked to please consider memorial donations to the Ilion Library, 78 West St., Ilion.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020