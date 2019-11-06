|
Mrs. Nancy C. Berg
HERKIMER - Nancy C. Berg, 80, of Dolgeville, passed away, Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2019, in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica, with her loving family by her side, following a brief illness. She was reunited with her sister, Gloria Cole, who passed away on the same Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix, Arizona.
She was born in Utica, the daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn Kittleman Helfert and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On August 21, 1959, Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Howard M. Berg, in Keene, New Hampshire.
While her husband, Howard, pursued his dental degree at UPenn, Nancy and Howard began their family with the birth of the first of three children, Rachel, in 1963. After moving from Philadelphia to Rome, NY, the Berg family finally settled in the Upstate New York village of Dolgeville and had their second child, Sheldon, in 1969.
Their son, Samuel, was born in 1974 and to her three growing children, Nancy was the epitome of the ultimate loving mother, taking her children to piano recitals, accordion lessons, soccer games and nurturing whatever activity her children showed interest in.
Nancy helped to grow the dental practice very successfully with Howard and she was a warm and welcoming figure at the front desk of the office for many years, until retiring with Howard in 2015. Nancy also served on the board of the Dolgeville Public Library for many years. During retirement years, they were able to focus on spending time with their loving children and grandchildren in the San Francisco Bay area and in the seacoast area of NH.
Nancy was crucial in establishing and maintaining her family's strong connection to Judaism. She and the family found their spiritual home at Temple Beth Joseph, in Herkimer, NY, where they have been members since 1966. Nancy became an important leader within her synagogue and served with distinction as a member of the Sisterhood, as well as as President of the temple for multiple terms.
Nancy was a beloved wife and an adored mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, many people. To her close friends, she was quoted as being the "goodest" person you could ever hope to know as well as someone that you would count yourself lucky to have as a friend. She was known to all as being as selfless a person as you would ever meet and a person who would give of herself whenever and wherever she could.
Her close friends in Dolgeville and her unbreakable bond in particular with a special group of classmates from Temple remained an invaluable aspect of her life, as for Nancy, friends and family always came first.
Nancy is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Howard; her children and their spouses, Rachel Berg and Andrew Hewett, of Portola Valley, CA, Sheldon Berg and Lisa Joy Rosner, of Redwood City, CA and Samuel and Carole Berg, of Portsmouth, NH; her grandchildren, Isaac and Rhea Hewett, Harley, Dina, Ruby, Zara, Seth and Sydney Berg; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alvan and Trisha Silverberg, of CA; and her nieces and nephews, David Helfert, Kim Jacobs and Laura Fox. She passed away on the same afternoon as her sister, Gloria Cole, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Nancy's funeral will be 11 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Temple Beth Joseph, 327 N. Prospect Street, Herkimer, with Cantor Kal Socolof, officiating. Interment will follow in the Temple Beth Joseph Section of Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer. Family will be available for visitation at Temple on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours/Shiva on Saturday, November 9, from 7-9 p.m. with minyan service at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the family home in Dolgeville.
Contributions, in Nancy's memory, may be offered to the St. Elizabeth Medical Center Cardiology Unit in care of MVHS Foundation, 1676 Sunset Ave, 13502 or https://mvhealthsystem.org/foundation.
Nancy and her family's care has been entrusted to Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel (315)797-9121.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019