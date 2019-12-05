|
Nancy Kathleen Malley 1944 - 2019
Longtime Area Nurse
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Nancy Kathleen Malley, 75, of South Frankfort St., passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer. At the time of her passing she had the love and support of her family by her side.
She was born on April 20, 1944, in Decatur, IL, daughter of the late Lloyd and Glendale (Shockley) Morgan and educated in IL schools. Mrs. Malley spent a long and dedicated career in the nursing field taking care of others, beginning her career in Little Falls Hospital as a CNA. After raising her children, she then went back to school to earn her degree and license as a registered nurse. Nancy worked again at Little Falls Hospital while putting herself through school, then worked for Herkimer County Hospice, Loretto Nursing Home, Palatine Nursing Home, the 5th floor at Folts Home and finally retired from Van Allen's Nursing Home. Nancy's priority was always the best interests of her patients.
Nancy loved knitting and ceramics in her spare time. She was ever so proud of her children and grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with her beloved family. After she left Folts Home, she continued her breakfast tradition with her close friends and coworkers. Nancy was a faith filled member of the First Baptist Church, Little Falls.
Nancy is survived by her loving children, Sherry Willette and special friend, Jamie Farley, Thomas Malley, Jr. and Tammy Seelbach, of Little Falls, Sean Malley, of MI, Heather Willson and husband, John, of Waterville, who graciously took Nancy into their home in the last few months and Chad Malley, of Little Falls; five sisters, Beverly Schmidt and husband, Ken, of Easley, NC, Wanda Crocker and husband, Curtis, of Stuart, FL, Audrey Lyons and husband, William, of Decatur, IL, Bonnie Sechrest and husband, Marvin, of Chenoa, IL, Sheila Jones and husband, Frank, of Bell Fair, WA; and a brother, William Connors and wife, Gwen, of Easley, NC; cherished grandchildren, Stephanie Orona, of Phoenix, AZ, Jennifer Walker, of Raleigh, NC, Steven Walker, of NE, Stephen Dineen, of Rome, Loren Crain, of Frankfort, Ireland Malley, of Little Falls, Halie Weaver, Emilie Phillips, Ashlie Willson and Thomas Willson, of Waterville; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Jerry Walker, of Phoenix, AZ; and a sister, Twila Carney, of Middleville.
Nancy's funeral will commence on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., from First Baptist Church, Little Falls, with Pastor Chris Wintermute, officiating. Spring interment will take place in Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131 on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. A calling hour will also take place on Saturday, prior to the church service, from 10-11.
The family offers their gratitude to Dr. Freund and Dr. Nocella, the 3rd floor and staff of Little Falls Hospital, for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
Kindly consider memorial offerings in Nancy's name to the .
Members of the following first responder agencies will pay their respects at Mrs. Malley's services and are asked to contact their respective Chief for gathering times, Little Falls Fire Department, Little Falls Police Department, Herkimer Police Department, Fort Plain Police Department and the Town of Frankfort Police Department.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019