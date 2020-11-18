Nancy L. (DeCapita) Wallace 1954 - 2020
COBLESKILL - Mrs. Nancy L. (DeCapita) Wallace, 65, a Little Falls native, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home in Cobleskill, NY, where she had been recently residing.
Nancy was born on November 22, 1954, in Albany and retired from the HARC, Herkimer, where she was employed as a caregiver. She was loved by everyone who met her.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Albert; her mother and step-father, Irene and Lloyd Bingham; and her daughter, Cristina.
She is survived by her children, Allison (Rod), Jason (Danielle), Rebecca and Trevor; her siblings; nieces and nephews. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Eric, Ethan, Sophia, Claire, Tess, Sonya and Ander.
Nancy and her family's care have been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
Her funeral will commence on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home where we will celebrate her wonderful life. Relatives and friends may pay their respects, also on Saturday morning, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service. Procession will follow to Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls, where she will be laid to rest.
