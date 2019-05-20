Nancy R. Hecox 1941 - 2019

Devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother

ILION - Nancy R. Hecox, age 77, of Fitzer Dr., Ilion, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, Utica.

She was born on June 26, 1941, in Schuyler, the daughter of Stanley and Alberta (Rose) Ruszala and attended Ilion schools. Nancy married David J. "Dave" Hecox, on September 26, 1958, at the Mohawk Methodist Parsonage, by Rev. Rollo Pierce. She was a past Brownie Mother and active in her children's school activities. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving family members include her husband, David "Dave"; her daughters, Susan Hecox, of Herkimer and Sally Boyle and her husband, Mike, of Fayetteville, GA; her son, Dale Hecox and his wife, Lisa, of New Hartford; her six cherished grandchildren, Kaleigh Blando and her husband, Jon, Amanda Riccardi and her husband, Jimmy, Zachary Hecox and his wife, Siobhan and David, Ryan and Josh Boyle; her three great-grandchildren, Rocco Blando and Angelina and Marco Blando; her brother, Robert Ruszala and his wife, Sharon, of Herkimer; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her special friend, Molly Evola and her husband, Mike, of Frankfort.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Stanley Ruszala, Jr.; her sister, Rosemarie Williams; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harold and Louise Hecox.

In keeping with Nancy's wishes, there will be a Memorial Service including a Celebration of her Life, held privately at the convenience of the family, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion, with Rev. Robert Wollaber, officiating.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Nancy, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Ilion Ambulance Fund, Central Fire Station, Ilion, NY 13357 or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Inc., 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305-1425. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Hecox family has entrusted Nancy's service arrangements and supervision to the Family Funeral Director and friend, Don Applegate. Published in Times Telegram from May 20 to May 21, 2019