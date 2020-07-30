Nicholas Marro 1941 - 2020
ILION - Nicholas Marro, 79, of Ilion, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home, with his family by his side.
Nick was born on March 21, 1941, in Utica. He was the son of the late Michael and Angelina (Macchione) Marro. He was a graduate of UCA-UFA and attended St. Andrew's Seminary, Rochester, before returning home to care for his mother. While working for over a decade in maintenance for HCCC, he enrolled in the college and earned a degree in computer programming with a 4.0 grade point average. He then went on to work for MDS, GE, ICL Computers and Kodak as a technical writer. He worked several other jobs before retiring as a security officer at Remington Arms. On September 5, 1966, he married the former Annette Covais at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Utica.
Nick was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed simple things like bologna sandwiches, snickers bars and a good history book. He was especially blessed with a vast historical knowledge of sports and US History, with a gifted insight to the Civil War. An avid fan of all sports, he particularly enjoyed baseball and the New York Yankees and had a never-ending optimism for his beloved Cleveland Browns. He bestowed kindness and wisdom on others without even realizing it. He loved his cats and his love and devotion to his family will never be matched by another.
He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Annette; two sons, Michael Marro and Susan Slabe, of Ilion and Tony Marro and his wife, Christine, of NC; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Eldredge, of Ilion; four grandchildren, Amanda, of Little Falls, Alex, of Utica, Jessica and her husband, Steven Woodall, of VA and Daniel, of NC; his special cousins, Tony and Anna Giacovelli and Mike and Linda Macchione, of Utica; as well as cousins in Utica and Frankfort. Nick also had the privilege of having a close group of lifelong childhood friends that were with him through his last days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Utica; Fr. James Cesta will officiate. Interment will follow in the Burlington Green Cemetery in the town of Burlington, NY. Friends may call on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Memorial contributions may be made to either The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 401 N. Salina St., Syracuse, NY 13203 or Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In accordance to NYS requirements, anyone entering the funeral home is required to wear a face covering.
