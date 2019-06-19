|
Nina R. Paugh 1931 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Nina R. Paugh, 87, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with her loving family by her side.
Nina was born on August 3, 1931 in Cleveland Ohio; she was the daughter of the late, Antonio and Angela (Lwtri) Alberti. Nina was educated in Ohio and on September 18, 1956, she married Richard Paugh in Cleveland; Richard passed away in 2009. She worked in dietary at Mohawk Valley General Hospital in Ilion, until her retirement in 1984. She was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Apostles in Frankfort.
Nina is survived by two sons, Michael and Richard and his wife, Beverly, of Frankfort; two daughters, Lucy and her husband, David Nichols, of Malone and Kim Paugh, of Frankfort; a brother, Philip Alberti; and a sister, Antoinette Valenti, of Ohio; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie; and three sisters, Lucy Punino, Rose Farinacci and Jay Anderson.
Nina's family wishes to thank the 6th floor nursing staff at Faxton-St. Luke's, for the great care she received during her illness.
In keeping with Nina's wishes all services will be private.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc.,100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from June 19 to June 20, 2019