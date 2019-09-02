|
Norma Comstock 1945 - 2019
SALISBURY CENTER- Mrs. Norma Comstock, 74, of 605 Jerseyfield Road, Little Falls, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital with her loving husband with her.
She was born on February 10, 1945, in Salisbury, the daughter of the late Acie and Reva (McArthur) Lamphere. She was a graduate of Stratford School. She was united in marriage to Sidney P. Comstock on April 25, 1964, in Mohawk. She was of the Christian Faith. Norma enjoyed singing, reading the Bible and playing cards with her friends. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Sidney; her daughters and sons-in-law, Lori Lee Stoehrer and her husband, Bob, of Salisbury and Lee Ann Gonyea and her husband, Greg, of Dolgeville; her many loving grandchildren, David and Tony Dykeman and their father, David, Lance, Lacy Stoehrer and Lyndsey Bryan, Gregory and Sandra Gonyea; great-grandchildren, Austin Dykeman, Delilah Dykeman, Alexis Dykeman, Avery Dykeman and Grayson Stoehrer; her brother, Roger Lamphere, of Little Falls; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet Congdon (Ernie), of Little Falls, Eleanor Kurosky, of Texas, Joan Bilger, of Salisbury and Wanda Johnson (Ed), of Dolgeville; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friends, Ron and Diane Nichols. She was predeceased by her daughter, Melissa A. Dykeman, on April 24, 2005.
A Memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., from Curtis Corners Cemetery, Town of Salisbury. There are no calling hours.
The family would like to thank all their relatives and friends for their care and compassion offered.
Funeral arrangements have been prepared with The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street in Little Falls, New York, Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial tribute in honor of Norma Comstock has been established at www.eneafamily.com on the internet.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019