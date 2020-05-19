Norma J. Dallas 1955 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Norma J. Dallas, 64, of Frankfort, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was born in New Berlin, NY on October 21, 1955, the daughter of Earl Alden Wilcox and Jean Schaffer. She attended Whitesboro and Frankfort-Schuyler Schools. She was, at one time married, to Richard Dallas, Sr. Norma was employed as a CNA at the Folts Home, Herkimer, for many years.
Norma is survived by her dedicated son, Richard Dallas, Jr. and his companion, Jennifer Wildey, of Frankfort; she was the constant companion of her mother, Jean Wehrle, of Frankfort; her brothers, Kenneth and his wife, Lonna Wilcox, of Litchfield, Carl and his wife, Mildred Wilcox, of Cedarville, William Wilcox, Harold and his wife, Kim Wehrle, all of Frankfort; her sister, Barbara and her husband, Charles Hight, of Frankfort; one aunt, Karen Lamb; three uncles, Richard Schaffer, Rodney Schaffer and James Schaffer; her fantastic and caring aide, Colleen Polenski; her beloved canine, Bernice; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Earl Wilcox; her stepfather, Harold R. Wehrle, Sr.; and her uncle, Roland Schaffer.
In keeping with today's health situation, her funeral will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Ricky would like to express his sincere appreciation to his grandmother, Jean, for taking such wonderful care of his mother and all she has done for her.
Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Norma's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 19 to May 21, 2020.