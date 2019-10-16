|
Norman B. Stone 1931 - 2019
MOHAWK - Norman B. Stone, 88, formerly of Mohawk, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by his beloved family after a long illness.
Norm was born on March 2, 1931, in Mohawk, NY. He was the son of the late Selah and Fannie (McGinnis) Stone. A graduate of Mohawk High School, Norm proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 until he was honorably discharged in 1956. Following his service, Norm worked as a metal polisher at Remington Arms, in Ilion, retiring after nearly 25 years of employment. He continued working, returning to his love of cooking, at The Fowler Camp and Conference Center in Speculator, NY. In addition, he was employed by the Mohawk School District as a cook at the Herkimer Elementary School, prior to retiring at age 70.
Norm was active in the Mohawk Reformed Church, serving as an Elder for many years and singing in the church choir, beginning as a 7th grader. He also enjoyed singing in the West Winfield Community Chorus. Norm also was a member of the Mohawk American Legion.
Norm is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; and three children, Mike, his wife, Michele, and their children, Michael, his fiance, Alexis March and Izabelle, of Ilion; a daughter, Michelle, her husband, Bob Brantner, of Marcellus and their children, Drew, Bethany and Afton and great-grandson, Benjamin and Jim, his wife, Deana and their daughter, Leah, of Burke, VA; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. Norm was predeceased by five brothers and a sister.
A funeral service for Norm will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Mohawk Reformed Church, with Pastor Brian Engel officiating. Interment will be in the Mohawk Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call on Friday, October 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Friends and family are asked to please consider memorial donations to the Mohawk Reformed Church, 20 Otsego St., Mohawk, NY 13407.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019