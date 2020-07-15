1/1
Olga Nimy
1922 - 2020
Olga Nimy 1922 - 2020
HERKIMER - Ms. Olga Nimy, 98, of Herkimer, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Homelife at Folts.
She was born in Herkimer on July 2, 1922, the daughter of the late John and Hafi Drone Nimy. She attended Herkimer schools and graduated from Herkimer High School with the Class of 1940. She was employed as a Clerk in the Accounting Department for Remington Rand, Ilion, for many years until her retirement in 1976.
She was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Herkimer and a member of its Sisterhood. She was very active in the church and, at one time, served as President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer.
Olga is survived by her cousins, David and Geraldine Valasek, of Herkimer, Cornelia Knox, of Mohawk, Donald and Kathy Schultz, Clifford Schulz and Julianne Drake, all of Buffalo. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Wasyl Nimy, on December 12, 1976.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Moore Ave., Herkimer, with V. Rev. Ivan Semko. Interment will be in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, E. Herkimer. Calling hours will be from 10:00 until the time of the service at the church.
Contributions in Olga's memory may be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Envelopes will be available at the church on the morning of the funeral.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Olga's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church
JUL
18
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home
329 S. Washington St.
Herkimer, NY 13350
(315) 866-0732
