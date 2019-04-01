Patricia Ann Heath 1938 - 2019

LITTLE FALLS - Patricia Ann Heath, 80, of Albany Street, Little Falls, New York, passed away, Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Ilion, NY. Her family was by her side and they would like to thank The Grand for their care, especially the 3rd floor and nurses and aides.

She was born on December 28, 1938, in Little Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy (Cretser) Jacques. She was educated in and graduated from St. Johnsville schools. Pat lived in the Little Falls area and raised her beautiful family. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Her marriage to the love of her life, Robert E. Heath, took place on November 24, 1956, in St. Johnsville, New York, a blessed union of over 62 years. At one time, Pat worked with Dr. Bernard Burke in Little Falls and at Benton Hall School as a lunch aide. She loved to go bowling and to go to sports functions. She liked to cook and go on vacations and was an avid fan of the New York Jets, New York Mets and New York Knicks. She will be dearly missed and was deeply loved.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert; children, sons, Robert Heath and wife, Gail, of Florida and Steve Heath and his wife, Sandy, of Kentucky; daughters, Lorraine Heath and Don Thaxton, of Florida, Cindy Heath, of Little Falls, Jennifer Butler and her husband, Jamie, of Corning and Carrie Heath (Tim), of Little Falls; her grandchildren, Jeromie Heath (Phil), Jamie Heath (Crystal), Jessica Kent and her husband, Heath, Janine Caswell, Ryan Zuccaro (Emily Scarano), Natasha (Jesse) Genders, Nicholas (Jessica) McCarthy, Benjamen (Zoe Moser) McCarthy and Mercedes Heath; great-grandchildren, Genesis Caswell, Gabriel Caswell, Haidyn McCarthy, Elena Champagne, Hadley Kent, Harrison Kent, Zachary Taylor, Jayce Genders and Kaylee Genders; stepgrandchildren, Shane (Jordan) Williamson, Shawna Williamson, Tanisha and Dakoda Butler; step-great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Emma Williamson; nieces and nephews; inlaws, Janet Heath and Joan Jacques; and two special cousins, Jeanette Cretser and Elizabeth Palmer.

She was predeceased by her brother, James Jacques; and a great-grandson, Justin Caswell, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM, from The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, New York, with Rev. Dr. Steven A. Scarcia, officiating.

Calling hours at the Enea Family Funeral Home will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5 until 8 PM.

Interment will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Johnsville Cemetery.

Donations, in memory of Patricia, may be considered to , Central New York Chapter, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.

Online condolences may be left at www.eneafamily.com. Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary