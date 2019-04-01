|
|
Patricia L. Crozier 1937 - 2019
Loving Mother and Grandmother
HERKIMER - Patricia L. Crozier, 81, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Utica, NY, with her loving family by her side.
She was born, May 29, 1937, in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Leon and Lorraine (Petit) Bush and was educated locally.
Pat retired from Hummel's Office Supply in Mohawk, where she held the position of sales associate. Prior to that, she was employed at the former Ilion, Big M, the former Chicago Markets in Herkimer and started her working career as an aide for the former L.W. Bills School.
Pat was of the Methodist faith. Her faith was the forefront of her life. She was active in her church where she was involved in Bible Study and was a lay speaker.
Pat's life was centered around her family, she loved the quality time she spent with each of her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a people person, she enjoyed visiting with her family, friends and neighbors and her door was always open to anyone who stopped by. Pat was an avid New York Yankees fan. She enjoyed playing cards, Rummikub games and knitting. At one time, she was an active member of the Herkimer Senior Citizens.
Survivors include her children, Scott (Patti) Crozier, of Oppenheim, Jeffrey (Robin) Crozier, of Herkimer, Shelly (Don) Shipman, of Irving, Texas and Richard (Cynthia) Crozier, of Ilion; her grandchildren, Jessica (Bill) Pope, of Ilion, Matthew Crozier, of Dolgeville, Courtney Crozier (Zack Wollober), of Oppenheim, Corey Crozier, of Little Falls, Ashley Crozier (Dan Hughes), of Mohawk, Alexx Crozier, of Ilion, Luke Crozier, of Ilion, Marc (Susan) Brigham, of Bridgeport, Daniel Shipman, of Irving, Texas, Zachary Shipman and Joshua Hayes, both of Irving, Texas; great-grandchildren, Zackary, Alexa, and Trenten Pope, Nevaeh and Nikolette Crozier, Aubrie Crozier, Kahlan Crozier and Lucas Brigham; a sister-in-law, Diana Bush, of Rotterdam; several nieces and nephews; and many friends including, Jim and Martha Caliguire and Clara Stoffolano.
She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Bush; three sisters, Marilyn Bush, Betty (James) Morrisey and Dorothy (John) Lamp; a granddaughter, Marissa Brigham; and a nephew, Michael Lamp.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY, with Reverend Joelle Faulks, Pastor of Herkimer United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Plain Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.
All memorial contributions may be made to a .
Prayers and condolences ay be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019