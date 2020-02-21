|
Patrick H. Nagle 1933 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE, NY - Patrick H. Nagle, 86, of Dolgeville, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020 at Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Little Falls, NY, with his loving wife, Olga, near.
He was born on May 4, 1933 in Salisbury Center, NY and was the son of the late, John and Elizabeth (Murphy) Nagle. Pat was educated at Dolgeville Central School and excelled in three sports, football, basketball and baseball. He graduated with the Class of 1953. In 2008, Pat was inducted into the Dolgeville Football Hall of Fame.
On December 11, 1953, Pat enlisted in the United States Army. He served his country with the military police and at one time, was body guard for President Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower's son, David Eisenhower, when he was a child. He was honorably discharged on December 9, 1955. Upon his discharge, Pat served in the United States Army Reserves.
On Thanksgiving morning, November 27, 1986, Pat was united in marriage to his long time companion, Olga "Marie" (Buneo) Young. The couple were married for 33 years this past year.
Pat was formerly employed as a heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers of Syracuse, NY. Prior to his union membership in Syracuse, he was a member of the International Union of Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers, AFL-CIO of Little Falls, NY. His last worksite was Griffiss Airforce Base, Rome, NY.
In 1970, Pat and Olga acquired a restaurant called the Valmar, Dolgeville, NY. Many people would know Pat for his bartending skills at the restaurant. The couple owned and operated the establishment until 1985 when they retired.
Pat was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Little Falls Municipal Golf Course and enjoyed golfing immensely, which was a major part of his life and also playing chess. Pat also enjoyed spending time with his wife, stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Olga "Marie" Nagle, at home; children, Frank Young and his wife, Adele, of Abilene, TX, Kathryn Mosher, of Rome, NY, Paula Barney and her husband, Dario, of Freeport, FL, Martha "Marti" Eggleston and her husband, Curt, of Dolgeville, NY and James Young, of Brandon, MS; a son-in-law, Ted LeMoine, of Oppenheim, NY; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Susan Nagle, of Dolgeville, NY; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; many cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his brothers, John Nagle and his wife, Marguerite, Dennis Nagle and his wife, Florine and Thomas Nagle and Charles Nagle; and daughter, Loretta LeMoine.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following the calling hours on February 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. also at the funeral home, with Deacon Jim Bower of St. Joseph's Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at a time to be announced, at St. Bridget's Cemetery, Town of Salisbury, NY, where he will be laid to rest.
The Nagle family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their generous and compassionate care that was shown to Pat and his family during his stay. Please consider memorial contributions in memory of Patrick H. Nagle for Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 755 East Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY 13365 or to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 and please note In Memory of Patrick H. Nagle in the memo.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020