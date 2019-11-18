|
|
Paul F. Martin 1945 - 2019
HERKIMER - Paul F. Martin, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, November 11, 2019, in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.
He was born on November 19, 1945, in Utica, son of the late Philip H. and Lillian J. Kolwaite Martin. A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, furthering his education at SUNY Oswego. Paul's greatest passion was for the theater and he was well known as a Director of numerous plays and musicals throughout Upstate NY. From 1967 to 1979, he taught at Herkimer High School and established the drama program. Under his direction, students performed in shows such as "Man of LaMancha", "West Side Story", "No, No Nanette", "My Fair Lady" and "The Music Man", said to be performances which could stand up with distinction against any professional production. He was also well known for his work with The Upstagers theater group, Utica, where several members went on to enjoy successful professional careers. In 1980, he went on to work with his brothers at Jefferson Smurfit Corporation in New Hartford. He retired in 2010. Mr. Martin was also fond of horses and enjoyed summer afternoons at Saratoga Race Track. He followed Syracuse Basketball and was a devoted New York Yankee fan. To all who knew him, they will never forget a caring, passionate and generous man. He will be sadly missed.
Surviving him are one son, Philip Martin, his wife, Marielle and their daughter, Aubrey Eve, of Clay; a daughter, Kristin Martin, of Camden; two brothers, Charles Martin and his wife, Lorraine, of Utica, Dean Martin and his wife, Helga, of Prospect; and four nieces, Denise, Tracy, Nina and Michelle.
All friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Life for Paul on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., at PK's Pub, 221 King Street, Herkimer.
Arrangements have been made with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019