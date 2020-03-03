|
Paul M. Hugick 1929 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS- Paul M. Hugick, age 90, beloved husband of Veronica Tibor Hugick, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
A lifelong resident of the Town of Columbia, he owned and operated the 4 Roads Dairy Farm until his retirement in 1997.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 67 years, Veronica; three daughters and their husbands, Sharon DiPasqua and Joseph of Wheatland, WY, Diane McGrath and Frank, of Cherry Valley, Valerie Stafstrom Steven, of Baltimore, MD; one sister, Mary Lawson; five grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Friday, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10:00 a.m., in Saint Joseph the Worker RC Church Richfield Springs. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI), 507 Kent Street; Utica, NY 13501 or The , www.2.heart.org, PO Box 417005; Boston, MA 02241-17005. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020