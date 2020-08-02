Paul P. Mattis, III 1962 - 2020

ST. JOHNSVILLE – Mr. Paul P. Matis, III, 57, formerly of Palatine Bridge, Newport and St. Johnsville, New York, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Herkimer.

He was born September 11, 1962, in Little Falls, the son of Paul Matis, Jr. and Dorothy Grose Matis. He was predeceased by both parents and his sister, Doreen.

Paul was a truck driver most of his life and enjoyed farming and loved animals. He was a good, hard working man. He was loved by many, even though he at times had trouble maintaining these relationships through no fault of his own. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents and sister who have passed many years ago, Paul is survived by his brothers and their wives, Bill and Jackie Matis, Steve and Ellie Matis, Dan and Angie Matis and Greg and Sue Matis; as well as nephews, Jesse and Logan and Brian and Stephen and family; and nieces, Chelsea and Kayla and family and Melvin, Chris, Timmy and Amanda.

For the many family and friends who could not attend his Tuesday service for reasons beyond their control, the brothers and family will have a loving and caring, private service, at a later date to be determined in a safe environment.

Special thanks to the staff at Foltsbrook Center for their support and care for Paul in his difficult times.



