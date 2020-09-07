Pauline G. MacDonald 1925 - 2020
THENDARA/ILION - Pauline G. MacDonald, 95, of Thendara and formerly of Ilion, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Mohawk Valley.
She was born on February 19, 1925, in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of Joseph and Aurora (Allard) Grenon. Pauline moved to Old Forge as a young child for her father's health. She graduated from the Town of Webb High School in 1943. After her marriage to Thomas Stark in 1944, she moved to Ilion, where they raised their family. Pauline was employed with Utica College as Secretary to the Physical Education Director. While working, she attended night classes and in 1977, Pauline received her BA in English. In June of 1983, she married Archie MacDonald of Thendara and was lovingly embraced by the entire MacDonald clan. Pauline returned to the Adirondacks she loved and was employed by the Eldridge Agency.
She and Archie spent many years playing golf at the Thendara Golf Club and in Florida. Pauline was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting with her friends in the Pointed Pine Quilters. She was a communicant of St. Bartholomew's Church, Old Forge, where she sang in the choir.
Pauline will be missed by everyone who knew her, especially her dear friend, Margaret Hopsicker. She loved her family and enjoyed their visits immensely.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathy (Lee) Welch and Gail (Bill) Helmer; son, Bruce (Marilyn) MacDonald; grandchildren, Karen, Julie, Daniel, Andrew, Kristie, Billie, Hollie, Korie, Heather, Nicole, Cody, Jennifer and Becky; eighteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Archie; sisters, Ruth Niess, Doris Kelley and Yvonne Villiere; sons, Thomas, Jr. and Robbie; daughter, Tracy Sears; and grandson, Craig Sears.
Pauline's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of both the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Mohawk Valley and The Mohawk Homestead for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service, Friday, September 11th at 11 a.m. from St. Bartholomew's Church, 103 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.
Remembrances in Pauline's name may be made to St. Bartholomew's Church, 103 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge, NY 13420 or the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge, NY 13420.
