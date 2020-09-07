1/1
Pauline G. MacDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline G. MacDonald 1925 - 2020
THENDARA/ILION - Pauline G. MacDonald, 95, of Thendara and formerly of Ilion, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Mohawk Valley.
She was born on February 19, 1925, in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of Joseph and Aurora (Allard) Grenon. Pauline moved to Old Forge as a young child for her father's health. She graduated from the Town of Webb High School in 1943. After her marriage to Thomas Stark in 1944, she moved to Ilion, where they raised their family. Pauline was employed with Utica College as Secretary to the Physical Education Director. While working, she attended night classes and in 1977, Pauline received her BA in English. In June of 1983, she married Archie MacDonald of Thendara and was lovingly embraced by the entire MacDonald clan. Pauline returned to the Adirondacks she loved and was employed by the Eldridge Agency.
She and Archie spent many years playing golf at the Thendara Golf Club and in Florida. Pauline was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting with her friends in the Pointed Pine Quilters. She was a communicant of St. Bartholomew's Church, Old Forge, where she sang in the choir.
Pauline will be missed by everyone who knew her, especially her dear friend, Margaret Hopsicker. She loved her family and enjoyed their visits immensely.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathy (Lee) Welch and Gail (Bill) Helmer; son, Bruce (Marilyn) MacDonald; grandchildren, Karen, Julie, Daniel, Andrew, Kristie, Billie, Hollie, Korie, Heather, Nicole, Cody, Jennifer and Becky; eighteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Archie; sisters, Ruth Niess, Doris Kelley and Yvonne Villiere; sons, Thomas, Jr. and Robbie; daughter, Tracy Sears; and grandson, Craig Sears.
Pauline's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of both the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Mohawk Valley and The Mohawk Homestead for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service, Friday, September 11th at 11 a.m. from St. Bartholomew's Church, 103 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.
Remembrances in Pauline's name may be made to St. Bartholomew's Church, 103 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge, NY 13420 or the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge, NY 13420.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Homes
128 Fern Avenue
Old Forge, NY 13420
(315) 369-3014
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dimbleby Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved