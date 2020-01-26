|
|
Pearl A. Overacker 1931 - 2020
Loving Mother and Grandmother
ILION - Pearl A. Overacker, age 88, formerly of Ilion, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Ledgewood Rehab & Skilled Nursing, Beverly, MA.
She was born on August 25, 1931, in Lebanon, PA, the daughter of Herman and Idabelle (Eldred) Kahrs. Pearl attended Ilion High School. On May 30, 1951, Pearl was married to Harold Overacker at the Ilion First Presbyterian Church. Harold passed away on August 9, 2007. Pearl was employed as an assembler at General Electric Co. and also worked at J's Children's Shop and ladies Shop in Ilion. She was also a compassionate Caregiver to seniors.
Surviving family members include her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Frank Pomodoro, of Peabody, MA; her three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dana and Becky Overacker, of Utah, Mark and Allison Overacker, of NC and Gregory Overacker, of Mohawk; her grandchildren, Adam, Benjamin and his wife, Caitlyn, Linnea, Dustin, Erik, Kyle and his wife, Samantha and Samantha; five great-grandchildren, Cloe, Lucy, Harold, Charlotte and Ruby; her brother, Frank Kahrs and his wife, Birdie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Overacker, of Ilion.
Services will be held later this spring at a date and time to be announced.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Pearl, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Treatment Center of America, 2520 Elisha Avenue, Zion, IL 60099, in memory of her son, Christopher.
Pearl's service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to her Family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion, NY 13357 (315-895-7722).
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020