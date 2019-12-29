|
Peter C. Austin 1950 - 2019
ST. JOHNSVILLE – Peter C. Austin, 69, a long time St. Johnsville resident, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born on January 6, 1950, in Amsterdam, NY, the son of the late Peter E. and Florence B. (LaBarr) Austin. Peter was educated in Little Falls Schools.
For over 40 years, Peter was employed in the maintenance department of Little Falls Hospital, which was like his second home. Peter took much pride in his work and it was one of his greatest joys. No one could strip and wax a floor like Pete and the hospital floors always shined to perfection when he was finished.
Peter was a loving and caring brother and uncle who enjoyed the quality time he spent with his family. An avid outdoorsman, Pete found much relaxation at his camp on Snellsbush Road. He was fond of gardening and in his leisure, he enjoyed the art of painting.
Survivors include his loving siblings, Edward Austin and wife, Judy, of St. Johnsville and Jane Unright and husband, Eric, of Delmar, NY; his nephews, Matthew Unright and wife, Sarah, Daniel Unright and wife, Lindsey and Paul Unright; four grand-nieces, Natalie, Amelia, Hadley and Evelyn.
In keeping with Peter's wishes funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to the Masonic Lodge), 20 Bridge St., St. Johnsville, NY 518-568-7040.
All memorial contributions may be made to the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter, 133 Hilltop Road, Sprakers, NY 12166.
Send prayers/condolences to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019