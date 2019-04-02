Peter H. Hula, Sr. 1939 - 2019

RICHFIELD SPRINGS- Peter H. Hula, Sr., 79, of Richfield Springs, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Bassett Health Care, with his family by his side.

He was born in Richfield Springs on June 11, 1939, the son of the late John and Catherine Hula. He attended Richfield Springs Schools and graduated with the class of 1957. Peter served with the US Army Reserve for many years. He was married to Betty Archer on July 31, 1965, in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Peter was a self-employed farmer for Peter Hula Dairy Farm in Richfield Springs for many years. He was an active member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church and a former member of NFO, NRA and the Hula Brothers Bowling Team. He enjoyed hunting, target shooting, tractor pulls and his Oliver Tractors.

Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Hula, of Richfield Springs; two sons, Peter Hula, Jr., and Michael Hula, both of Richfield Springs; two daughters and sons-in-law, Betty and Bob Thompson, of Hartwick, and Eva and David Moriarty, of Syracuse; one brother and sister-in-law, Nicholas and Doris Hula, of Richfield Springs; two sisters, Anna Hula, of Herkimer, and Katherine Fuller, of Schenectady; his beloved grandchildren, Travis Thompson, Kayla Thompson and her companion, Charles, Maria Moriarty and Emily Moriarty; his great-grandchildren, Damien and Emmie; his in-laws, Howard and Janet Archer, of Auburn, Lewis and Evelyn Archer, of Mohawk, George and Marcia Archer, of Mohawk, Joan Archer, of Herkimer, Bruce Archer, of Herkimer, Anna Hula, of California, and Sandra Hula, of Richfield Springs; and several Godchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by one grandson, Evan, on November 3, 2012, and his siblings, PFC John Hula US Army KIA Korea, George Hula, Steve Hula, Michael Hula, Wasyl Hula, Sophie Penree, Mary Hula and Rose Shafer.

His funeral will be held Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at 9:15 from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, and at 10:00 in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 324 Moore Ave., Herkimer, with the V. Rev. Ivan Semko officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in Herkimer. Calling hours will be Thursday evening from 4:00-7:00 PM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., Frankfort, with Parastas at 6:30 PM.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Peter's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary