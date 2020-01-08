|
|
Peter N. Cirelli 1932 - 2020
Long time Herkimer Resident
RUTLAND, VT - Peter N. Cirelli, 87, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020, at Our House Residential Care, Rutland, Vermont, surrounded by the loving support of his family.
He was born on January 19, 1932, in Herkimer, the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Nurod) Cirelli and was a graduate of Herkimer High School.
Mr. Cirelli enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 2, 1951 and was honorably discharged on March 3, 1955 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
His marriage to Eleanor J. Ochar took place on June 9, 1956 at St. Joseph's Church. The couple shared a blessed union of 57 years until the passing of Eleanor on December 12, 2013.
For 35 years, Peter was employed at the former Union Fork and Hoe in Frankfort, where he last held the position of Forge Superintendent.
Mr. Cirelli was a member of the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph, the St. Anthony's Crusaders and the Tony R. George Post.
Peter's life centered around his children, grandchildren and family. His greatest joy was the quality time he spent with his loved ones. He was an avid golfer and gardener. Peter enjoyed spending the summers at his son's camp in the Berkshires and in his later years, traveling to Florida for the winter. He was a true gentleman and his presence will be missed by all.
Survivors include his three sons, Peter Cirelli and wife, Tina, Bryan Cirelli and wife, Tina and Anthony Cirelli and wife, Christine; three grandchildren, Michael Cirelli and wife, Hannah, Mary Kate Cirelli and fiancé, Kevin and Sarah Cirelli; two brothers, Anthony Cirelli and wife, Betsy and Nicholas Cirelli and wife, Dorothy; four sisters, Pauline Cesarini, Frances Matthews, Dolores Restante and husband, Mario and Gloria MacComber; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his canine companions, Shay and Jojo; and his feline companions, Leo and Boo.
He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph P. Cirelli; and a niece, Andrea Cirelli Hilsinger.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY (315-866-1500) and at 9:00 a.m. at the Church of Sts. Anthony and Joseph, S. Main St., Herkimer, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Terence Healy and assisted by Deacon Ron Ste-Marie. Burial, with full Military Honors accorded, will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, in the spring. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to either Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or to Our House Outback (Dementia Care), 196 Mussey St., Rutland, VT 05701. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020