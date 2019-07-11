Ralph V. Richie, Jr. 1945 - 2019

EAST HERKIMER - On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Ralph Vincent Richie, Jr., of East Herkimer, New York, passed away in Cooperstown at the age of 73.

Born Raphael, Jr., on August 29, 1945 in Little Falls, NY, he was the eldest of the four children of Dorothy (nee Kinney) and Raphael Richie, Sr. The family moved to Herkimer during his childhood.

After graduating from Herkimer High School in 1964, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as an electrician on the USS Arneb and the USS Monrovia. During his service he traveled to Italy and Greece and sailed on the Atlantic and in the Mediterranean Sea.

Upon discharge from the Navy at the rank of Electrician's Mate 2 in 1969, Ralph returned to the Mohawk Valley. He married Evelyn "Sue" Reel on July 14, 1973 in Middleville, NY. They settled in Herkimer, where they raised two sons, Christopher and Keith.

Ralph worked at Union Tools in Frankfort, NY for more than twenty years. He was an active member of the East Herkimer Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years. He was a longtime parishioner and proud to serve as an usher at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Michael. He is survived by Evelyn, his loving wife, with whom he would have celebrated his 46th anniversary on Sunday; son, Christopher T. Richie and daughter-in-law, Chela Cooper, of Baltimore, Maryland; son, Keith Richie, of Rochester, New York; sister, JoAnne and brother-in-law, Richard Bouck, of Florida; sister, Cheri-Lynn Richie, of Nevada; sister-in-law, Carol Richie (widow of Michael), of Washington State; godsons, James Richie and Zachary Bouck; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Ralph also leaves behind his in-laws, (Sue's brothers and sisters), Walter Reel and his partner, Mary, Robert Reel, Norma Riesel, Linda Black, Gloria Gleed, Howard Reel and his wife, Alice, Edward Reel and his wife, Candace, James Reel and Richard Reel and his wife, Joanne.

The Richie Family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit at the Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, NY, for their indefatigable and compassionate care.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to The Enea Family Funeral Home of Herkimer, NY.

Family and friends may pay their respects at a visitation during the hours of 5 until 8 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the funeral home which is located at 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, New York. The East Herkimer Volunteer Fire Department is asked to come to the funeral home to pay their respects on Monday at 7:00 PM. Thank you.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019 a Funeral Prayer will be held at the funeral home at 9:15 AM. The cortege will then travel to church, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Mark Cunningham at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, North Bellinger Street, in Herkimer, at 10:00 AM. All are invited to attend. Interment will take place at the conclusion of the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, where full Military Honors will be bestowed.

Donations in his honor may be considered to either St. Francis de Sales Church or to the East Herkimer Volunteer Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.eneafamily.com where a memorial page has been created by Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.