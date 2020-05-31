Randall E. "Randy" Bagley 1951 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS – Mr. Randall E. "Randy" Bagley, 69, a native of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown.
He was born on April 29, 1951, in Oakland, CA, a son of the late Erwin and Ann (Marucci) Bagley and graduated from Little Falls High School. He went on to graduate from Herkimer County Community College and served with the United States Air Force, two tours in Vietnam.
His marriage to Victoria M. "Vicki" Bonk took place in 1975. The family lived in St. Albin's, VT for many years, then came back to New York to the Sidney/Oneonta area. Randy took great pride working with T.J. Maxx, having been promoted to open the Oneonta location. In fact, he received the recognition of President's Club as a result of his hard work and dedication to his management skills. We affectionately remember him with the nickname "Betcha!". Randy was an avid coin collector and most of all the most dedicated husband and father we could ever ask for.
Survivors include his beloved wife of over 45 years, Victoria; his children, Christopher and Jonathan; his brother, Ken Bagley and his wife, Lily; nephews, Vito and Rocco Bagley; his in-laws, Margaret "Peggy" Paparella and husband, Donald; niece and nephew, Andrea and Don and Anthony Bonk; nieces, Amy, Stephanie and Erin, Joann Weiner and husband, Michael; niece, Cindy, Mary Bonk, Noreen Robbins; nieces, Emily and Olivia; nephew, Benjamin and Robert "Chet" Bonk; and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Erwin and Ann; his mother-in-law and father-in law, Rosemary and Chester Bonk; and two brothers-in law, Stanley and Michael Bonk.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, in Little Falls, NY. Interment with full military accolades will be at the discretion of the family. There will be private calling hours at the funeral home for family and close friends.
Donations in memory of Randy may be considered to and sent in his name to Delaware Valley Humane Society P.O. Box 182 Sidney, New York 13838.
A special thank you goes to all the Bassett Healthcare Network, especially Fox and Cooperstown for the love and compassion extended.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com on the internet.
Arrangements have been coordinated with Funeral Directors Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea & Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
Published in Times Telegram from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.