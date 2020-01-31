|
|
Randy Scott Kitner 1963 - 2020
CLEMMONS, NC - Randy Scott Kitner, 56, formerly of Dolgeville, NY, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in Clemmons, NC.
Randy was born on May 4, 1963, in Little Falls, NY. He graduated from James A. Green High School, Dolgeville, NY, in 1982. Randy was a family man that lived for and loved his two children above all else. He enjoyed snowmobiling in his early years in Upstate NY, camping and spending time in the mountains and at the beaches of NC in later years. He was truly a man whose work in the produce business was his life and his passion. Throughout his career, he worked in various produce management roles as an East Coast Regional Produce Inspector and Quality Control Manager with Vernon Produce.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward P. Kitner; and stepfather, Kenneth Bissett, of Dolgeville. Surviving family includes his wife of 23 years, Tina Horne Kitner; and son Scottie Kitner, of Clemmons, NC; daughter, Alise (Kitner) Zink; mother, Margaret Bissett, of Dolgeville, NY; three brothers, Ed Kitner (Marilyn), of Little Falls, NY, Denis Kitner (Pam), of Ft. Valley, VA and Mike Kitner (Silvia), of Bakersville, NC; and sister, Karen Cool, of Dolgeville, NY; along with fourteen nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel, with Pastor Robert Lemmons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to The American Diabetes Association in Randy's name at their website www.diabetes.org/donate-memorial or by mail to The American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020