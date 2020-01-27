|
Raymond E. Anne 1941 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mr. Raymond E. Anne, 78, of East Herkimer, passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday morning, January 23, 2020.
He was born on December 30, 1941, in Rochester, NY, a son of the late Omer and Anna (Wandtke) Anne. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School and Erie County Tech. He retired from Eastman Kodak Co. as a research technician and after retirement, worked with Branson, Inc.
He is survived by his life partner, Connie Engert, of East Herkimer; a son, Kirk Anne, of Geneseo, NY; and a brother, James Anne, of Houston, TX.
He was predeceased by an infant son, Jeffrey Scott Anne; and his son, Seth Anne.
There will be a Celebration of the Life of Ray at the family's convenience.
Arrangements have been secured with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY 13350 (315) 866-1011.
An online memorial page has been created for Ray at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020