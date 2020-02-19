|
|
Raymond E. Poznoski 1944 - 2020
Loving and Caring Family Man
FAIR HAVEN, NY - Raymond E. Poznoski, 75, of Fair Haven, NY and a former long time Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Oswego Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Ray was born on October 18, 1944, in Herkimer, the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Bucrzinski) Poznoski and was educated in Herkimer and Mohawk Schools.
Mr. Poznoski was a United States Army veteran, enlisting on February 24, 1965, serving in Okinawa and Vietnam and was honorably discharged on February 10, 1968 with the rank of SP5.
Ray was united in marriage to Beverly A. Cooney on October 19, 1968 at St. Joseph's Church, Dolgeville, NY.
He was last employed as a gunsmith at Remington Arms in Ilion. Mr. Poznoski was a member of the Ilion Knights of Columbus, 518 Sacred Heart, Ilion Elks Lodge # 1444 and the Mohawk American Legion Post # 25.
A loving and caring family man, Ray always put the needs and concerns of his devoted family first. He treasured the quality time he spent with his wife, children and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed visiting with his friends and extended family. An avid outdoorsman, he found tranquility in boating and fishing. Ray was also a faithful Boston Red Sox fan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly; two daughters, Kelly Montana, of Herkimer and Rebecca Poznoski and fiancé, James Pollock, of Camillus; a son, Jeffrey Poznoski and wife, Tanya, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Preston Poznoski, Brittany Montana, Zoie Montana, Maddax Poznoski and Brielle Pollock; a great-grandson, Zander Coope; a sister, Diane Cherry, of Mohawk; his in-laws, Ron Cooney, of Dolgeville, Joanie Hall, of Norfolk, VA, Debbie Zawtocki, of Mechanicville, NY and Cindy Cooney, of Archer, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Poznoski, Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, James V. Cooney and Joseph Cherry.
A Memorial Service for Ray will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500 with Deacon James Bower, officiating. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020