Raymond L. Bulluck

Raymond L. Bulluck Obituary
Raymond L. Bulluck 1943 - 2019
SALISBURY CENTER, NY - Raymond L. Bulluck, 76, a life-long Salisbury Center, NY resident, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 18, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 1, 1943 in Little Falls, NY and was the son of Violet M. (Jeffers) Bulluck and the late Lloyd H. Bulluck. He was educated at Stratford Central School and was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Raymond was formerly employed by Remington Arms, Ilion, NY, where he worked for 38 years until his retirement in 1999.
He is survived by his beloved family.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m., also, at the funeral home. Procession will follow to Stratford Cemetery where funeral honors will be accorded by the honor guard of the United States Army.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Bulluck Family, please visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
