Reta O. Christman 1921 - 2020
STRATFORD - Reta O. Christman, age 99, of State Route 29A, Stratford, NY, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, July 29th, 2020 at Foltsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Herkimer, NY.
Reta was born on March 5th, 1921, in Greene, NY and was the daughter of the late Hurbert and Carrie (Hoxkiss) Palmer. She was the middle child of nine children and their family moved to Newport, NY, when she was starting high school. Reta attended Newport High School and graduated with honors with the Class of 1939.
On June 29, 1940, Reta was united in marriage to James E. Christman, who was from Grant, NY. Reta and Jim raised their two children, David and Judith, in a loving home. The couple shared a loving union of 54 years until Jim passed away in 1994.
Reta and Jim lived in Newport, NY, for 14 years, then moved to Stratford, NY, when they purchased the Bliss Kibbe General Store from Marshal Bigellman in 1954. They had a wonderful life in Stratford. James ran the store and Reta became the Postmaster of the Stratford Post Office in 1957. Jim enjoyed being a general store proprietor and Reta kept the books for the store and operated the post office.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting, as well as oil painting, where she mostly concentrated on creating nature scenes. In 2000, Reta published a book of her paintings and poetry called "Treasures of the Heart". Reta a became an avid bowler where she met several friends and won many local and state championships. Her husband Jim often sponsored the team and attended the tournaments with her.
Reta was a faithful church-goer and also sang in the choir. Reta was entrusted with the keys and care of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Stratford, NY, when it closed due to lack of a minister. When Reverend Martin Smith and his wife, Mary, moved to Stratford to be pastor of the church, Reta was pleased to attend and become an active member again.
Reta is survived by her beloved children, a son, J. David Christman and his wife, Janet, of Salisbury, NY and a daughter, Judith A. Snowman Dinges and her husband, Wolfgang, of Stratford NY and Fort Myers, FL; her loving grandchildren, Sharon Christman Baisley and her husband, Glen, of Dolgeville NY, Laurie A Christman Sweeney and husband, Andrew, of Brandon, FL, Colleen C. Christman D'Mello and husband, Brett, of Sebastian FL., Jeanne M. Christman Stoner and husband, Scott, of Farmington, NY, David Eric Snowman, of Fort Myers, FL, Christine Snowman, of Schenectady, NY and Mark E. Snowman and wife, Colleen, of Fort Myers, FL.; granddaughter-in-law, Roxanne Snowman, of Salisbury NY; cherished great-grandchildren, Anna M. Reinke, Grace Reinke, Ellie Reinke, Glen Daniel Baisley, James C. Baisley, Christopher Michael Snowman, Brendan Snowman, Laikyn Snowman, Carson Snowman and Addison Snowman; and great-great-granddaughter, Emma Catherine Snowman.
Reta was predeceased by two beloved grandchildren, Christopher Snowman and Carrie Snowman.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Salisbury Rural Cemetery with Pastor Martin Smith of Lighthouse Baptist Church officiating. All are welcome to attend calling hours and the graveside service. Due to current health conditions, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be a celebration of Reta Christman's life next summer and everyone is invited. We will publish the date, time and place early next summer.
Please consider memorial contributions for the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1524 State Highway 29A, Stratford, NY 13470 or the Dolgeville Food Pantry, c/o Edythe Darling, Tres., 464 Shedd Road, Dolgeville, NY 13329.
