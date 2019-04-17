|
Richard A. Burritt 1943 - 2019
POLAND - Richard A. Burritt, 75, of Case Street, died on April 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
Mr. Burritt was born on May 22, 1943, in Utica, a son of the late George and Velma (Turp) Burritt. He graduated from Poland Central School and entered the U.S. Navy in 1964. Richard served during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968, at the rank of ABE3. He was first married to the former Mary Ellen Hamill. Dick furthered his education at MVCC where he received a HVAC Degree. He was employed as a computer programmer at both the former Mohawk Data Sciences and Momentum Manufacturing Corporation. On October 7, 1992, he was united in marriage with the former Judith A. (McMahon) Wright.
Richard was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed the time he spent fishing and hunting. He was a former member of the Poland Volunteer Fire Department and a charter member of Kuyahoora Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Survivors besides his wife, Judy, include three children, Patricia Ashley, of Ilion, Lorraine Caputo, of Westport and Joshua (Heidi) Muller, of OH; two stepchildren, William Wright (Laura), of Oneida and Lorrie (Mark) Scheuerman, of Durhamville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one nephew, Scott (Lori) Burritt, of Poland. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Joan Burritt; a brother, Ronald Burritt; and a niece, Rhonda Burritt.
The Burritt family extends a special thanks to Scott Austin for his compassionate care and friendship.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Newport, where Military Honors will be conferred by the U.S. Navy. Calling hours at the funeral home are Monday, April 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Please consider memorials to the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center, 726 Washington Street, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019