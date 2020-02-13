|
Richard Alan Long 1956 - 2020
ILION/PUNTA GORDA, FL - Richard Alan Long, 64, of Punta Gorda, FL and Old Orchard Beach, ME, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2020 in Tampa, FL.
Dick was born on January 22, 1956, to Richard James and Gloria (Stroud) Long. He graduated from Ilion, NY Schools. Dick was a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and achieved his Master's in Systems Management from the University of Southern California.
His career was spent in the manufacturing sector, where he held leadership roles in Operations, including 27 years at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen. He recently retired from Munters, where he was VP of Global Operations – Americas.
Dick had many interests outside of work. Besides his family and friends, he enjoyed his "toys" – cars when he was in high school led to motorcycles, drones, boats…he always liked to try something new. He was planning to spend his retirement boating the waters of west Florida on the "Someday is Here" with his beloved wife, Debra and their many close and special friends. Super Bowl was always at their house where anyone was welcome, even if they didn't love the Pats like he did. He also enjoyed live music of all genres and went to concerts from Kenny Chesney to the Rolling Stones.
Dick put his heart and soul into his family and they feel this loss deeply. Besides his father and wife, Debra (Whalen) Long, he is survived by his three children, Casey (Missy), Joshua (Jessica) and Brent (Laura) Long; and his stepchildren, Kristy (Randazzo) Methot and Stacy (Randazzo) Palowski. He was blessed by and adored his two granddaughters, Clara Long and Mackenzie Methot. He also leaves sisters, Laurel Voultsios, Cyndie Long and Alison (Mark) Long Baker. Dick also had many nieces and nephews that he loved to spend time with. He was preceded in death by his mother; and sister, Deborah Long.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, FL and the CTICU staff at Tampa General Hospital for their hard work and dedication on behalf of Dick and the family.
Memorial Services will be held in Rochester, NH and Ilion, NY in the spring.
Arrangements are being handled by R.M. Edgerly Funeral Home, Rochester and Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Ilion.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be directed to the .
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020