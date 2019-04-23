|
|
Richard Charles Hall 1942 - 2019
ILION - Mr. Richard Charles Hall, 76, of Ilion, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born on September 8, 1942, in Frankfort, New York, the youngest son of Charles and Mildred Hall. Richard retired from Remington Arms after 30 plus years of service, namely in the field of testing guns and target.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Michael Shepard, of Ilion. Also surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Ed Lynch, of Ilion; his grandchildren, Michael Hritz, Christina Hritz, Allen Shepard and Nichole Shepard; his great-grandsons, Luke and Troy McKerrow; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Roger Hall.
His family would like to thank Richard's lifelong friend, Donny Burton and his good friend and neighbor, Bill Shaut.
Richard passed away as he lived, in his own way, on his own terms. There will be no public calling hours or burial service.
Those wishing may consider a donation, in his memory, to a .
Arrangements have been established with The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, (Town of Frankfort) Ilion, New York, Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 894-8000.
Online condolences may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019