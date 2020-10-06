Richard "Dick" Elthorp 1941 - 2020
President of the Herkimer Co. Fair
FRANKFORT - Richard "Dick" Joseph Elthorp, age 78, of Frankfort, died peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, at home.
He was born on November 26, 1941, in Mohawk, NY, the son of Robert and Gertrude (Mosher) Elthorp and attended Dolgeville and Van Hornesville schools. Dick served in the U.S. National Guard. On October 11, 1997, he was married to Geraldine "Gerry" (Gonyea) Kravec in New Hartford, NY. For 33 years, he was a sub assembler at Remington Arms Co., retiring in 2003. He has been a Fair Director since 1973 and President of the Herkimer Co. Fair Assn., for 20 years, receiving several county and state awards. Dick was also a member of the Ilion Elks Lodge #1444 and the Good Sam Club.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry; four children, Richard "Rick", Jr., of Frankfort, Jeffrey, of Van Hornesville, Danielle Geter, of Mohawk and Chad, of Mohawk; a special daughter, Patti Ann Coffin and her husband, Adam, of Ft. Ann, NY; several grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Edwards, of Herkimer and Roberta Holmes, of Florida; one brother, Don Elthorp and his wife, Carol, of Mohawk; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Bill, George, Chuck and Al; and sisters, Herriette and Betty Jean.
Calling hours are Friday, October 9, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, 4309 Acme Rd., (old Main St., Town of Frankfort), Ilion. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held after calling hours at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the funeral home. If you plan to attend the calling hours or service, please wear a mask and practice social distancing of 6 feet with Dick's immediate family. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Herkimer Co. Fair (to be used for an agricultural scholarship in Dick's memory), PO Box 47, 135 Cemetery St., Frankfort, NY 13340. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Dick's service arrangements are entrusted to his family Funeral Director and brother-in-law, Don Applegate.