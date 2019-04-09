Richard J. Burroughs 1925 - 2019

MOHAWK - Mr. Richard J. Burroughs, 93, of Mohawk, NY, passed away, upon arrival in Utica, NY, with his loving family always by his side, on Monday, April 8, 2019. He received the utmost professional care from the staff of MOVAC and his family is grateful. The doctors, nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center were wonderful as well.

He was born on August 16, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Jay and Nellie (Burbick) Burroughs. He has been a resident of the Mohawk area for many years. He was educated in Mohawk schools. He served our country during World War II with the United States Army, namely engineer maintenance. He married Mary A. Finnigan, in Sts. Peter & Paul Church, in Frankfort, on April 26,1947, a union that lasted over 54 years until the passing of Mrs. Burroughs in October of 2001. He was of the Catholic faith. Richard Burroughs was a classic car enthusiast and loved car shows, especially summers at the Tally-Ho in Richfield Springs. He last worked with Mohawk Central School, maintenance, retiring in 1975.

He is survived by his children, Jean Horning and her husband, Dan, of Mohawk, Elaine Gushue and her husband, Bob, of Mohawk, Carol Schorer, of Little Falls and Charles Burroughs; his many grandchildren and great - grandchildren; and he also leaves several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Ronald Burroughs; and grandson, Joe Burroughs.

Funeral services will take place, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, followed by burial, with full Military Honors, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer. We will be joined by Deacon Jim Bower who will officiate.

Calling hours at the funeral home are on Thursday, prior to the funeral service, 10 AM until 11 AM.

The family arrangements are with Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors at the Enea Family Funeral Home, (F.K.A. Holleran Funeral Service), (315) 866-1011.

